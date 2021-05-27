Property Lines: May 27, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for April in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of April with more than $3.7 million in total transactions. <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1.5 million in total transactions, along with <strong>Cyndi Piontkowski</strong> with more than $1.4 million in transactions.

Other top agents were <strong>Mark McTaggart, Taylor Bennett Renz</strong> and <strong>Buck Tamblyn.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.