Property Lines: April 22, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for March in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of March with more than $3.1 million in total transactions.

<strong>Paula Curwick, Azza Tawfik, Shelly Franco, Pam McTaggart</strong> and <strong>Taylor Bennett Renz</strong> also were top agents for the month.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.