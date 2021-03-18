Property LInes: March 18, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for February in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of February in total transactions with more than $1.5 million in total transactions.

<strong>Bruce Strysik, Samantha Berchard, Azza Tawfik, Buck Tamblyn</strong> and <strong>Paula Curwick</strong> were also top agents for the month.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.