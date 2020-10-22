Property Lines: Oct. 22, 2020

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for September in its residential division.

The <strong>Michelle Arseneau Team</strong> was the top team for the month of September in total transactions with more than $3.6 million. The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was also a top team for the month of September with more than $3.3 million in total transactions.

Our top agents for the month of September were <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> and <strong>Shelly Franco</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.