PIzano receives award

Each year, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Top 250 Latino Agents Award honors leading Hispanic real estate agents and brokers from across the country. This year, Real Living Real Estate Network agents were named for their individual and team accomplishments.

Their work has, in the words of NAHREP, “led them to close an outstanding number of transactions in an effort to increase the rate of sustainable Hispanic home ownership in communities across the country. These hard-working agents are set apart from over 115,000 Latinos in real estate through their dedication to homeownership. “

Real Living Real Estate network agents honored, among the top 250 Latino agents for individual transaction sides, Monica Pizano, of Real Living Speckman Realty, in Bourbonnais. Pizano also was named to the Top 100 agents in the Northeast Region for closed volume for 2019. She also was honored for her accomplishments in the Midwest Region.

“It is great to see so many of our network agents recognized by their peers and the NAHREP organization,” said Allan Dalton, CEO of Real Living Real Estate.

Broker manager Peter Grant, of Real Living Speckman Realty, said, “Monica Pizano is an exceptional agent who works very hard to be in the top percentage of the real estate industry. She is very dedicated to all of her clients and to the Latino community.”

NAHREP recognizes Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as #HispanicHeritageMonth. The Hispanic demographic is an important segment in American society, both currently and in the path going forward for the country. NAHREP is celebrating the New AmericanMainstream this month with #NAHREP at #LATTITUDE and showcasing the contributions of U.S. Latinx in business, media, politics, science and technology. Join in celebrating the youngest and fastest-growing ethnic demographic nationally.