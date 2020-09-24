This past weekend, I drove over to the Kankakee Sands nursery to participate in a volunteer led monarch tagging event put on by the Friends of the Sands group.

In a normal year, this would be a public event where folks would go out and find wild monarchs to bring to the tagging station.

This year’s event was coordinated by Friends of the Sands leaders Barb Lucas and Jeanette Jaskula, and our small group was masked up and distanced.

So, what is tagging and why did we do it? The act of tagging monarchs is simply that you catch a monarch adult in a butterfly net, and you put a small sticker on its underwing.

Each sticker has a tag code that identifies that specific butterfly. The stickers are part of large project housed by Monarch Watch that has been going on since 1992.

Each fall, as monarchs travel south, tagging stations are set up. As the butterflies continue their journey, people encounter them and their sticker information can be recorded.

Each new sighting tells a story about where that monarch was before and how they got to where they were seen.

This information is integral for learning more about monarch migration.

When the butterflies arrive in Mexico at their overwintering grounds, more people are employed to go out and look for stickers. Thus, telling scientists about survival along their journey which can lead to further questions on how we can better protect the monarch butterfly throughout its entire migration range.

You can learn more about this process at MWTAG.ORG and you can follow Friends of the Sands on Facebook for upcoming events and news.