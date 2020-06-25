Property LInes: June 25, 2020

<strong>Susan Fisher</strong> is among those ranked in the top 1,000 real estate agents and teams in the U.S., according to the 2020 REAL Trends “The Thousand” report published in The Wall Street Journal. Fisher is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty Bradley office.

REAL Trends ranked Fisher No. 102 on the list of the Top 250 real estate agents in the U.S.based on achieving 147 closed transaction sides in 2019.

“I’m honored to congratulate Susan for the remarkable achievement of earning a coveted spot on the Real Trends ‘The Thousand’ report,” said Ayoub Rabah, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Chicagoland. “With exceptional talent and commitment, Susan has surpassed thousands of real estate agents across the nation for landmark sales success in 2019. Susan is an invaluable resource to her clients, providing unmatched insight into the market, total responsiveness to all questions and concerns and resourcefulness to find the right buyer for every property.”

The ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout the U.S. who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2019. The individual rankings are divided into two Top 250 categories based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. This year, team rankings are divided into three categories by team size based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. To qualify, an individual agent had to achieve or exceed 50 closed transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume for the previous year.

A team must have attained or surpassed 75 closed transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume for the previous year.

With more than 20 years of experience, Fisher meets the needs of home buyers and sellers in Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee and more.