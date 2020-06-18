Property Lines: June 18, 2020

<strong>Real Living Speckman Realty,</strong> 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 agents in its residential division for May.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was the top agent for the month of May with more than $1.7 million in sales, followed by <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.3 million in sales.

Other top agents for May were <strong>Lynn Randazzo, Heather Jones, the Purdy Wilkening Team, Helen Clymer, Phil Steward, Jackie Miller, Linda Krause</strong> and <strong>Patti Martin</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to speckmanrealty.com, or call 815-937-4370.