Property LInes: April 16, 2020

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for March in its residential division.

The <strong>Michelle Arseneau Team</strong> was the top team for the month of March in total transactions with more than $5.6 million. The <strong>Winterroth Team</strong> was also a top team for the month of March with more than $3.8 million in total transactions.

Our top agents for the month of March were <strong>Susan Schreffler, Azza Tawfik, Cyndi Piontkowski, Shelly Franco</strong> and <strong>Bridget Bouck</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.