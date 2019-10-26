Momence Honor Guard: Paying tribute to deceased veterans

For an elite group of Momence High School students, it’s an honor to pay tribute to the area’s deceased veterans. The students are members of the Honor Guard, which provides the prescribed military rites during the burial of area veterans.

The students, sophomores, juniors and seniors at Momence, present the colors, play Taps, fire the volleys and reverently fold and present the American flag to the families of veterans.

The local group was created in 1996 and still is managed by Bill Cotter, of Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

It started 23 years ago. Across the nation, World War II veterans were dying at the rate of a thousand per day, Cotter said. “In rural areas (like Momence) there were not enough veterans to perform the funeral services. Those surviving veterans were also in the same age group.”

The solution, he thought, was to come up with a way to involve younger generations. It has worked ever since. The Honor Squad has 38 current members, with 14 participating at a typical service.

Now into its second generation, the squad has a roster of 264 active and alumni members. Admission is competitive. About 20 to 25 freshmen will apply every year for 12 open spots.

Applicants must be honor roll students and a descendant of a veteran. The students also write an essay explaining why they want to join. A committee of a merchant, a teacher and a veteran makes the picks.

Cotter reserves the right to make one “special” selection every year, most often a “super kid” who has strong family ties to the military.

The program is supported by donations. There are no fundraisers, no popcorn sales or car washes. The uniforms the Guard wears (black pants and beret and white dress shirts) are donated by the community. The Guard is a 501c3 charity. The students perform entirely as volunteers. As they graduate from high school, they receive a plaque commemorating their service.

It takes about four or five practices for the students to get the funeral rites. While the students have specialized jobs, they also must learn how to do every one.

“We could not do this without the cooperation of the school,” Cotter said. In conjunction with the district, the Guard owns half a bus, which is used the transport the Guard to distant funerals.

The school also lets the students take time off from class to participate in the funerals. Hence, the idea that you must be a strong enough student to make up the work.

“I’ve had alumni come back and tell me that the thing they miss most about high school is the Honor Guard,” Cotter said.

Karl Meyers, now a licensed funeral director at the Cotter Funeral Home, was an Honor Guard member before he graduated with the Class of 2003.

He moved up through the ranks to become what is called a “Gold Braid,” a promotion decided upon by Cotter. The Gold Braid calls out the cadence and the orders, getting the group to march in step.

During his time, he had the meaningful service of participating in his grandfather’s funeral.

Momence senior Matt Warren is one of this year’s Gold Braids. Also a member of the golf team and a drummer in the school band, he hopes to one day become a mechanical engineer.

“I’ve had several veterans in my life,” he said. “And they have all given up so much.” He has an uncle who served in Vietnam and a cousin in the Army now.

“This is all about the ability to give back,” he said. “People are so thankful for what we do.”

Junior Kaitlyn Piekarczyk plays volleyball, basketball and softball at Momence, along with being in the Honor Guard. She’s busy, but “I’m able to manage.” Her plan is to study chemical engineering, possibly at either Purdue or Notre Dame.

Her brother, Alex, was in the Guard before her and she has had an uncle and both grandfathers in the military. Most of the time, in the ceremonies, she carries either the state of Illinois flag or the American flag.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said of the service. “When people see what we do, they are very appreciative.”

Cotter said that when relatives see the work of the students, “you can almost feel the pride.”

Not only does the group perform at funerals, they participate in a wide variety of activities. They presented the colors at Milt Pappas Day at Wrigley Field and they lead off every Gladiolus Festival Parade. On Memorial Day, they participate in nine different services, one after another, at various cemeteries and memorials, like the statue of the late Col. James Kasler in Momence. Kasler served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

The Guard probably does about 30 funerals per year now, mostly Korean War vets. Sometimes it can be one per month, sometimes three in a week. The World War II guys are just about all gone, Cotter said.

While marching, the Guard carries a lightweight parade rifle, but when it comes to firing the volley, real AR-15s are used to fire blanks. Yes, students have the appropriate FOID cards.

Cotter is a veteran himself, having served in the Navy from 1973-77 as an assistant of decedent affairs. His job then was to arrange for the respectful transportation to bring those who had died home.