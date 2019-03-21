Local FFA clubs tour Fair Oaks

Agriculture students and members of the Herscher, Manteno, Momence and St. Anne High School FFA chapters got an up close tour of Fair Oaks Farms recently.

Located in Fair Oaks, Ind., the farm is one of the top agri-tourism sites in the Midwest.

The FFA members participated in the agricultural tour, along with their advisors and members of the Farm Bureau Young Leaders committee.

Each year, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Young Leaders committee sponsors a tour of an agriculturally- related business.

This year, the group traveled to Fair Oaks to tour the Fair Oaks Dairy and the new Crop Adventure exhibit there.

The Fair Oaks Dairy is comprised of 11 different farms with 3,200 cows each, making a total of more than 35,000 cows, mostly which are Holsteins.

Each cow consumes about 100 pounds of “Total Mixed Ration” feed per day and 30 gallons of water per day.

An average Holstein dairy cow will turn that food and water into around 9 gallons of milk each day.

Holstein cattle are the most prominent of the seven major dairy breeds in the United States, easily recognizable by their distinctive black and white markings.

As a part of the dairy experience, the group toured the freestall barns and the milking parlor.

The milking carousel in the parlor can hold 72 cows at a time and completes a full revolution in 8 minutes. Each cow is milked three times per day aboard the carousel.

The entire herd can be milked in seven hours.

One of the highlights of the dairy tour was spending time in the birthing center, where the group watched the birth of two calves.

This was a first for most of the students and might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many in the group.

In an effort toward sustainability, Fair Oaks uses a manure digester, which turns animal waste into energy.

Sustainability of the farm, animal nutrition and the dietary benefits of dairy products were topics covered during the dairy tour.

At the Crop Adventure, the students enjoyed many interactive exhibits, where they learned about seed technology, the use of global position systems in today’s farming, soil microbes, renewable fuels, such as ethanol, and the farmers who grow the world’s food.

The Crop Adventure engages visitors with some astonishing facts.

There are more microorganisms in a handful of soil than there are people on Earth.

Corn always has an even number of rows around each ear.

When thinking about a farmer’s carbon footprint, consider that six acres of corn can take in the average car’s annual carbon emissions.

A portion of the exhibit also is dedicated to the history of the national FFA.

The group learned students from 18 states formed the Future Farmers of America in 1928, with the goal of keeping young people interested in farming by offering leadership and development opportunities.

Before departing Fair Oaks, the group had the opportunity to sample fresh milk, ice cream and the many of the varieties of cheeses produced at Fair Oaks.

During the drive to Fair Oaks, several videos were shown covering driving safety and farm safety.

Additional videos were shown covering Illinois Farm Bureau history and the many Farm Bureau affiliated companies. An overview of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau also was given.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Young Leaders planned the tour, and the County Farm Bureau covered all expenses, including the charter bus, tour entry fees and lunch.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau has supported agricultural education for more than 100 years.

First opened in 2004, Fair Oaks now includes dairy, pig and crop adventures, as well as a new Fairfield Inn by Marriott, which has 99 rooms, including bridal suites.

In the fall of 2019, Fair Oaks is scheduled to open a U-Pick apple orchard.