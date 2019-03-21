Farm Bureau scholarships create careers

It is a scholarship program that is making a difference in the lives of students and in the economy of Kankakee County.

For 14 years, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau has awarded scholarships to area high school graduates studying agriculture. Funds are raised through tax-deductible contributions. Contributions are welcome at: Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation, 1605 W. Court St., Kankakee, IL, 60901.

To date, $86,500 has been awarded in scholarships. The scholarships provide $1,000 to area students provided they are enrolled as a full-time student in an agriculture-related field of study and maintain a “C” average or better.

This year, the Farm Bureau awarded nine $1,000 scholarships. The 2018 recipients are:

• <strong>Kayla Adams,</strong> a Central High graduate and the daughter of Jeff and Andra Adams. She is studying animal sciences at the University of Illinois.

• <strong>Joseph Buckley,</strong> a Herscher High graduate and the son of Gregory and Edith Buckley. He is studying agriculture production and management at Joliet Junior College.

• <strong>Travis DeYoung,</strong> a St. Anne Community High graduate and the son of Scott and Lisa DeYoung. He is studying agriculture business marketing and management at Parkland Community College.

• <strong>Madison Orr,</strong> a Herscher graduate and the daughter of William and Sherri Orr. She is studying crop sciences at the University of Illinois.

There were four Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarships given to students in their second year of agricultural studies. Those students must maintain a “C” average and submit a one-page essay. This year’s winners are:

• <strong>Katlyn Post,</strong> a Herscher graduate and the daughter of Douglas Post and Kristine Blume. She is studying agricultural education at Illinois State.

• <strong>Brooke Schafer,</strong> a Central graduate and the daughter of Dennis and Barb Schafer. She is studying plant breeding, biotechnology and genetics at Purdue University.

• <strong>Carly Sumner,</strong> a Herscher graduate and the daughter of Steven and Ronda Sumner. She is studying animal sciences at Illinois State University.

• <strong>Emilie Tamblyn,</strong> a Manteno graduate and the daughter of John and Megan Tamblyn. She is studying animal sciences at Iowa State University.

In addition, <strong>Felicia Kimmel</strong> received a Continuing Education scholarship designed for recipients past their senior year in high school. She is a 2009 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High graduate studying animal science at Kansas State University.

Chad Miller, manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, has reinforced the idea that the scholarships lead to productive jobs in agriculture. Miller has compiled “Where Are They Now?” presentations on past recipients. They were displayed at the annual Farm Bureau meeting March 7 at the Quality Inn.

For example, <strong>Katelynn Ohrt</strong>, of Herscher, received a Farm Bureau scholarship to help her study agricultural education at the University of Illinois. She has since gone on to become the director of the horticulture and agriculture program at Kankakee Community College.

<strong>Matt Perreault</strong>, who graduated from Central High School, earned a degree in technical systems management at the University of Illinois, with the help of the Farm Bureau scholarship. Today, he works at Shoup Manufacturing in Kankakee, designing and sourcing replacement parts needed by farmers all over the world.

<strong>Jason Paarlberg</strong>, of Manteno, used his scholarship to study farm management at Purdue. Today, he is production manager at Van Drunen Farms.

<strong>Clay Abbott</strong>, of Momence, earned a scholarship and studied at Joliet Junior College. An active farmer now, he has been a director of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau since 2015. He’s a young leader and sits on the Foundation Board that awards scholarships to the next generation.

Other featured past scholarship recipients include: <strong>Amanda</strong> <strong>Graff</strong>, of Momence, who now is an agronomist at Van Drunen Farms; <strong>Stacey</strong> <strong>Lorenz</strong>, of Grant Park, director of outreach and promotions for the Illinois Beef Association; <strong>Chad</strong> <strong>O’Connor</strong>, of Herscher, now a veterinarian; <strong>Lauren</strong> <strong>Weingardt</strong>, of Momence, now office manager at the Cargill yard in Yuma, Col.; <strong>Lauren</strong> <strong>Wells</strong>, of Herscher, a livestock production specialist for Purina Animal Nutrition working in Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and <strong>Logan</strong> <strong>Orr</strong>, of Herscher, who helps manufacture insulin at Eli Lilly.