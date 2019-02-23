Spelling bee prizes

PRIZES

Every school champion who participates in the I-KAN Regional Spelling Bee receives a trophy and certificate from the Daily Journal and a $5 gift card to Barnes & Noble. They will also receive goody bags with coupons from Subway, Taco John’s and McDonald’s from the I-KAN office.

The champion receives:

• The champion and a member of his or her family will travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The all-expenses paid trip comes courtesy of the Daily Journal and Amita St. Mary’s Hospital.

• A Samuel Louis Sugarman Award Certificate donated by Jay Sugarman, chairman and CEO of iStar Financial, in honor of his father. This year’s award is a 2019 United States Mint Proof Set.

• A one-year membership to Britannica Online Premium donated by Encyclopedia Britannica.

• A one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster’s Unabridged Online.

Second-place finisher

• Cash prize donated by the Daily Journal.

• Commemorative plaque.

Third-place finisher

• Cash prize donated by the Daily Journal.

• Commemorative plaque.

Fourth-place finisher

• Cash prize donated by the Daily Journal.

• Commemorative plaque