Meet the 2019 I-KAN Regional Spelling Bee contestants

BOURBONNAIS UPPER GRADE CENTER
Bryan Aldridge • Eighth grade
Parents: Roxanne and Robert Aldridge
Personal achievements/interests: Travel soccer team, BUGC Spelling Bee, video games, playing ping-pong with dad
Goal: To be a professional soccer player
Winning word: Humdinger
ST. ANNE GRADE SCHOOL
Maya Anderson • Sixth grade
Parents: Eva and Keith Anderson
Personal achievements/interests: Basketball, volleyball, student council, band. community clean-up in St. Anne and Donovan, piano, baking, cooking, painting, doing hair, babysitting
Goal: To become a science technician
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Camden Bernard • Eighth grade
Parents: Heidi and Nolan Bernard
Personal achievements/interests: Attends Immanuel Baptist Church, member of Grace Christian Academy Junior High basketball team, video games, working
Goal: To become a lawyer
Winning word: Gentlemen
MANTENO MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lily Cole • Seventh grade
Parents: Karen and Tom Cole
Personal achievements/interests: PARCC Awards, STEM programs, sixth grade track, saxophone, library, tech club, reading, drawing, scrapbooking, writing
Goal: Go to college, get a seventh and eighth grade PARCC Award, winning at least one spelling bee
BISHOP McNAMARA CATHOLIC SCHOOL (BOURBONNAIS SITE)
Olivia Contreras • Fifth grade
Parents: Laura and Jorge Contreras
Personal achievements/interests: Participant in several piano recitals, sings in choir, running, reading, basketball
Goal: To make it to nationals by eighth grade
Winning word: Electrolysis
KANKAKEE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Chloe Cunnington • Eighth grade
Parents: Dawn Landwehr and Tom Cunnington
Personal achievements/interests: Beta Club, Youth Group at Asbury United Methodist Church, food pantry volunteer, dance at Paula Aubry’s
Goal: Attend University of Illinois for medical school
Winning word: Rivulets
MILFORD GRADE SCHOOL
Jasmine Davis • Eighth grade
Parents: Robert and Barbara Davis
Personal achievements/interests: Scholastic Bowl, speech, volleyball, VFW Writing Contest, Student Council, High Honors; Principal’s Awards, art, reading, photography, writing, listening to music
Goal: Artist or something creative
Winning Word: Generalissimo
BISHOP McNAMARA CATHOLIC SCHOOL (BRADLEY SITE)
Walter John Krause • Sixth grade
Parents: Jill and Steve Krause
Personal achievements/interests: Conference swimmer, Bradley-Bourbonnais Swim Club; Gold Honor Roll; Fifth grade, 4.0 GPA; Altar server at St. Patrick’s Church; Hearts of Hope Youth Camp participant; Student Council member, fifth and sixth grade; Reading; Playing video games; Play writing
Goal: To be a genetic scientist
Winning word: Hibachi
MOMENCE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Britta Lindgren • Eight grade
Parents: Jodie and Bjorn Lindgren
Personal achievements/interests: National Junior Honor Society vice president; High honor roll; softball; basketball; Best Buddies; Math Team; Spelling Team; Church nursery worker, Worship Team member, teacher assistant, Youth Group; Teen Court
Goal: Attend college to be a pediatric nurse or teacher
Winning word: Prosciutto
KING MIDDLE SCHOOL
Tommie Lott • Sixth grade
Parents: Tommie and LaShaan Lott-Tate
Personal achievements/interests: Martial arts/karate, chess, clarinet, football, reading
Goal: To become a scientist or police officer
Winning word: Mulch
MONTESSORI FINE ARTS MAGNET
Elsa Martinez • Sixth grade
Parents: Elsa Calderon and Manuel Martinez
Personal achievements/interests: Plays clarinet in the band, Sunday School in St. Anne, church volunteer through Christmas caroling, giving gifts and poems, coloring and making bracelets
Goal: To go to college and possibly be a teacher, veterinarian, and/or help others
Winning word: Creatures
ST. GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Isabella Mattox • Seventh grade
Parents: Judy and Shawn Mattox
Personal achievements/interests: Joffrey Academy of Dance Pre-Professional Division 2018; Joffrey Ballet Nutcracker 2018 season; Many dance scholarship and awards; School spelling bee champ two years in a row; babysitting my nephew
Goal: Tio be a professional dancer
Winning word: Humanitarian
BRADLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
Quinn Meadows • Sixth grade
Parent: Angel Meadows
Personal achievements/interests: Baseball, soccer, student council, Scholastic Bowl, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, math team, speech team, Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts, sports, musical theater, video games, Chicago Cubs
Goal: Get a degree in physics or medicine from Harvard or the University of Chicago
Winning word: Sumptuous
KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Ethan Mendez • Fifth grade
Parents: Claudia Cabrera and Daniel Mendez
Personal achievements/interests: Video games and outdoors activities
Goal: To attend Olivet Nazarene University
Winning words: Alabaster and conservatory
LIMESTONE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Ava Meredith • Seventh grade
Parent: Ann and Shannon Meredith
Personal achievements/interests: Speech Team, Media Team, Tae Kwon Do, junior lector at church
Goal: Participate in Speech Team next year
Winning word: Flambeau
BISHOP McNAMARA CATHOLIC SCHOOL (KANKAKEE SITE)
Caroline Noe • Eighth grade
Parents: Claudia and Brian Noe
Personal achievements/interests: Girl Scouts, band, choir, Math Team, speech contest, Art Club, reading and art
Goal: To become a writer or artist
Winning Word: Ostentatious
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL
Jacob Rowe • Eighth grade
Parent: Kirsten and Rich Rowe
Personal achievements/interests: Black Belt in Taekwondo, alto sax in band, multiple school musicals and theatrical plays, church choir, band ensembles, reading, writing, trading cards/gaming
Goal: Attend Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and pursue an education in engineering
Winning word: Paramedic
LORENZO R. SMITH SCHOOL
Tia Sykes • Sixth grade
Parents: Felecia and Timothy Sykes
Personal achievements/interests: Reading, volleyball, dancing
Goal: Math or reading teacher
Winning word: Discomfort
WATSEKA GLENN RAYMOND SCHOOL
Michael Warren, Jr. • Eighth grade
Parent: Brandi and Michael Warren, Sr.
Personal achievements/interests: St. Edmund’s Parish CCD classes; Science Club, baseball, basketball, football, track and field
Goal: Getting a job, finishing high school, trying for a college scholarship
Winning word: Balsam
SPELLING BEE PRONOUNCER
WILL REZBA retired from teaching speech and English at Herscher High School, where he also coached the speech team and directed the class plays for 34 years. He was also an adjunct professor of public speaking at Kankakee Community College. Rezba holds a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from McKendree College and a master’s degree in English Education from Olivet Nazarene University. He resides in Herscher with his wife, Tricia. He is looking forward to his 18th year of serving as pronouncer of the Kan-Will Spelling Bee.
JUDGES
MIKE DOWNEY graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1980, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement Administration from Western Illinois University in 1985. He began working in the criminal justice system in Kankakee County as an Adult Probation Officer following graduation. In January of 1995 he was hired as the Chief of Corrections for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office. He completed the 12-week Basic Police Training Academy in December of 1997. As the Chief of Corrections he was responsible for a growing jail population and was instrumental in the design of the new jail, the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Downey graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in May of 2002. He graduated from the 10-week FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. In 2014 was appointed to the position of undersheriff and on May 10, 2016, was appointed as sheriff following Sheriff Bukowski’s retirement. He was elected to the position of sheriff in November 2016 to fulfill the remainder of Bukowski’s term and was elected to a four-year term in November of 2018.
PATTY HIGH is the Professional Development Administrator for the I-KAN Regional Office of Education. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Special Education at Eastern Illinois University and received her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University. This is High’s 16th year in education. She was previously a special education teacher at Mannheim Middle School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and Herscher High School. High’s position as the Professional Development Administrator for I-KAN Regional Office of Education allows her to provide professional learning opportunities to educators and schools districts in both Iroquois and Kankakee Counties. High and her husband, Alan, who is also in education, and their two children reside in Herscher.
FRANK PETKUNAS is assistant regional superintendent of Iroquois-Kankakee County schools. He has spent the last 18 years working in education. He began his teaching career at Peotone High School in 2000 as a biology and physical science teacher. In 2002, he joined the faculty at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School as a science teacher. In 2007, Petkunas became the science department chair at BBCHS. In July 2012, Petkunas accepted the position of assistant regional superintendent of schools for I-KAN. In this capacity, he provides support to school districts and educators in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties through the programs and services provided by the regional office of education. Petkunas and his wife, Sonya, have three grown sons. The couple currently resides in Limestone, and have lived in the Kankakee area their entire lives.