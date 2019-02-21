The sea duck

Considered a sea duck, white-winged scoters are observed in numbers primarily along the coastal areas of the U.S. and Canada. They winter along the coastlines from Baja, Calif., to the Aleutian Islands in the North Pacific and along the coastal areas of the south and eastern U.S. from the Gulf of Mexico north to the Canadian Maritimes. According to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology online resource, All About Birds, “Although the white-winged scoter winters primarily along the coasts, small numbers winter on the eastern Great Lakes.” A solitary bird or just a few often are recorded inland on ice-free open areas of lakes and rivers during late winter in Illinois. Higher numbers of scoters will be found across the area of the Great Lakes north into Canada on the migratory staging areas of late winter and early spring, as they push toward those summer nesting grounds in the central Canadian provinces, Northwest Territories and north into central and northern Alaska. Throughout the years Jed Hertz has recorded a number of white-winged scoters on the Kankakee River. This year is no exception. On Jan. 2, below the dam near Jeffers Park, Hertz spotted a single white-winged scoter. On Feb. 11, Hertz again found a duck that actually could be the same scoter on the river east of Aroma Park. Photos allow for a closer look of the scoter, and it appears to be an immature drake. Hertz notified me, and I was able to get a few shots of the duck as it worked on an aquatic plant stem, biting and chewing it between its thick bill, possibly trying to remove a larvae from the hollow parts of the segmented stem. White-winged scoters are a diving duck that feed mainly on mollusks. In wintering areas, crustaceans are an import food source. Scoters have a unique ability to use their wings and feet to propel quickly to the bottom. I observed this behavior from my vantage while watching three scoters feeding near Fourth Avenue in Kankakee in January. When they began their head-first dive, their wings became partially opened and used as if in flight as they disappeared into the depths. A science journal article, “Costs of diving by wing and foot propulsion in a sea duck, the white-winged scoter,” says, “Most birds swim underwater by either feet alone or wings alone, but some sea ducks often use both.” Perhaps an adaptation required for deep water dives.

“Scoters using wings plus feet had 13 percent shorter descent duration, 18 percent faster descent speed, 31 percent fewer strokes and 59 percent longer bottom duration than with feet only.” J Comp Physiol B. 2008 Mar;178(3):321-32. Epub 2007 Dec. 7.