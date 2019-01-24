Property Lines: Jan. 24, 2019

<strong>Real Living Speckman Realty,</strong> 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 agents in its residential division for 2018.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was named the top agent for the year. Other top agents for the year were <strong>Amanda Fedrow, Leanne Provost, The Armour Irps–Magruder Team, The Purdy-Wilkening Team, Helen Clymer, Monica Pizano, Heather Jones, Linda Krause</strong> and <strong>Marilyn Roy</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to speckmanrealty.com, or call 815-937-4370.