Property Lines: July 26, 2018

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for the month of June in its residential division.

<strong>The Schreffler Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month in total transactions and volume with more than $8.5 million in transactions. <strong>The Michelle Arseneau Team</strong> was also a top team for the month with more than $4.2 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month were <strong>Pam</strong> and <strong>Mark McTaggart, Cyndi Piontkowski, Azza Tawfik, Buck Tamblyn, Lynn Randazzo, Bridget Bouck</strong> and <strong>Aaron Stewart</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.