Property Lines: June 21, 2018

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its top 10 agents in its residential division for the month of May.

The <strong>Amanda Fedrow Nixon and Glenn Nixon Team</strong> was the top agent for the month of May with more than $1.6 million in sales.

Other top agents for the month were <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.5 million in sales, <strong>Linda Krause</strong> with $1.2 million in sales and the <strong>Purdy-Wilkening Team</strong> with $1 million in sales. Other top producers were <strong>Helen Clymer, Monna Ulfers, Marilyn Roy, the Armer-Irps & Magruder Team, Monica Pizano</strong> and <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to speckmanrealty.com, or call 815-937-4370.