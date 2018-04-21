Ketchum now Watseka fire chief

WATSEKA — A new fire chief assumed the job in Watseka last fall, but he hardly is new to the community.

Tim Ketchum, a 21-year veteran of the department, replaced longtime fire chief Dave Mayotte, who retired because of changes to his full-time job with Tri-State Fire Protection District. Ketchum now leads a department of 28 volunteer and paid on-call firefighters.

“It feels great to be in this position,” Ketchum told the Daily Journal. “I’ve had a very good teacher in Dave Mayotte. I’ve learned a lot from him during his years as fire chief. I’ve also got a lot of good people under me. That makes me confident.”

Ketchum joined the fire department after working part time for former fire chief Dan Adams. Two of his grandfathers and his great-grandfather served as firefighters in small towns.

Outside of his firefighting duties, Ketchum has been a paramedic for the past 15 years at Riverside Ambulance in Kankakee. He lives in Watseka with his wife, Melinda, his 16-year-old daughter, Haylee, and 11-year-old son, Brayden.

“As a firefighter, you are there to protect life and property,” Ketchum said. “I just want to be there to help.”

Mayotte had been Watseka’s fire chief for 16 years. A recent ordinance impacting the Tri-State Fire Protection District disallows its firefighters to work at other departments.

“Tim will do a very good job for the department,’’ Mayotte said when the transition took place. “I’ll be here for the community if it needs me in any capacity outside of firefighting.”

Ketchum knows he has support from Mayotte.

“He told me he is just a call away if I need anything,” Ketchum said of his mentor. “He made tremendous strides in improving the department. We are looking to make a seamless transition and take more steps forward.”

Mayor John Allhands also is pleased with the steady transition.

“Dave and Tim have had a great working relationship over the years,” he said. “Dave has improved our department over the years. Tim has been his assistant for most of those years. So, I look forward to seeing what he wants to bring to the department. He is a fine young man.”

<em>A version of this story previously ran in the Oct. 12 edition of the Daily Journal.</em>