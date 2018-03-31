Demand for doctors with local ties growing

Dr. Ravi Ramakrishna grew up in Bourbonnais and unlike many of his high school classmates, never professed a desire to exit Kankakee County once he completed his schooling.

“Going far away from here was not a goal of mine,” the 36-year-old radiologist, who specializes in diagnostics and breast imaging at Riverside Medical Center, said. “It wasn’t necessary that I come back home, but I never thought I was never going to come back. I was never one of those people who said that.”

The son of Dr. Renuka Ramakrishna, a Kankakee area obstetrician and gynecologist, Ravi is part of a push by area hospitals to bring in doctors and nurses with local roots.

Facing sharp shortages of doctors, Riverside targets those with local ties in its recruitment efforts to staff the hospital.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the shortage of physicians in the United States is only growing. The 2017 AAMC report predicts there will be a shortfall of doctors ranging from 34,600 to 88,000 by 2025 to adequately deliver the anticipated medical needs of a growing and aging population.

By 2030, the shortfall is expected to total between 40,800 to 104,900 doctors.

Of those 2030 shortages, the AAMC projects a shortfall of between 7,300 and 43,100 of primary care physicians and 33,500 and 61,800 of medical and surgical specialists.

“We absolutely do look for people with local connections,” said Yvonne Burnett, RMC’s first-ever manager of physician recruitment. “We believe it’s critical. We make a concerted effort to target those with local roots. It’s very difficult to recruit. There is a huge shortage.”

Ramakrishna, who actually is an employee of Central Illinois Radiological Associates of Peoria, but a RMC staff member, is just one example of the effort Riverside has put in to bring home local doctors. Two more examples are Dr. Nick Guastalli and Dr. Amit Zachariah, both Kankakee natives.

Ramakrishna is a 1999 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School; Zachariah is a 2001 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School; and Guastalli is a 2005 (home school) graduate.

Guastalli is a doctor of internal medicine, and Zachariah is a doctor of interventional cardiology.

Zachariah is the son of Dr. Raju and Gina Abraham. Dr. Abraham is a pulmonary critical care specialist at Riverside. Guastalli is the son of Bob and Val Guastalli, of Kankakee.

“Coming home just kind of happened,” Zachariah said. “I wasn’t necessarily trying to come home, but when the opening presented itself, it made sense to me.”

The 32-year-old Zachariah, who graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School and completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, admits to being a little apprehensive to working in his hometown. He began his RMC career in October 2016.

“It presents challenges, but what better place to start than where I’m familiar?” he said.

Zachariah said the fact he is known by so many people can be a positive, but also a negative.

“People may know me, but will they respect me? Will they take me seriously?” he said of the concerns he had. “That might have been more in my mind than anything else.”

His father said there are so many sons and daughters who have left the area that he was surprised when Amit informed him they would be working at the same hospital.

“He’s the exception rather than the rule. I never told him where he should or shouldn’t go. I left that up to him,” he said. Dr. Abraham said he and his son normally see each other — at least in passing — on a daily basis.

“He has a lot of work. I have a lot of work. I’m pleased he came back.”

Guastalli, 30, born in Chicago but raised in Kankakee, said working in his hometown was not his goal, at least initially.

However, a residency program at Riverside through Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove began to change his mind.

“I really got to like the people here. I felt like this is where I was supposed to be. It’s really been a perfect fit,” he said. Guastalli joined the hospital staff in October 2017.

Dr. Janis Orlowski, AAMC’s chief health care officer, said this is a story she does not hear often. She said Riverside, largely considered a rural hospital, has taken a wise approach to recruitment by targeting doctors with local ties.

She noted studies show about half of graduating doctors begin practicing medicine within 50 to 70 miles of their last place of training.

“Physicians want to be part of a system where they can help people and feel at home. There are greater opportunities to attract rural doctors to rural areas,” Orlowski said.

How long Guastalli, whose wife Sarah is a physician’s assistant at Riverside, will remain on staff at his home hospital?

“I know so many people. It’s great. Let me put it this way. I have no intention of leaving. I signed a three-year contract,” he noted.

The eldest of seven children, Guastalli, a father of two, now is a resident of the same neighborhood he roamed as a youngster. He said the fact people know his name helps build rapport, as well as a medical practice.

“It’s nice to be back in town. It’s great to have that family support as well. It’s been rewarding coming back and contributing to your community.”

Guastalli’s mom, Val, said her son’s path home has been an answer to her prayers.

“I hope he loves it. This is the best we could have hoped for. Nick has always loved Kankakee, and I believe this is where he will put his roots down,” she said. “This is like winning the lotto being able to watch our grandchildren grow up.”