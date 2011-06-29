Remembering Lura Lynn Ryan

Lura Lynn Ryan's death is an important news story.

Not only was she the state's first lady from 1999 to 2003, but she was the wife of a governor convicted in 2006 in a federal corruption trial, who is now serving a 61/2-year prison sentence.

As such, Lura Lynn and George Ryan's efforts to get him released from prison, so they can be together before she died, have played out on television screens as well as front pages of The Daily Journal and many other newspapers in recent months.

The recent images of an ailing Lura Lynn don't tell the full story of her life, which goes far beyond this last decade and contains much more than court battles and her husband's conviction.

Her story spans 76 years and much of it played out here, in her hometown.

From poring over remembrances, news releases and clips, it is clear that she loved children, she loved her family, she loved George, she loved Illinois and she loved her home. She loved her life.

She worked for the advancement of people and causes she believed in including women, children, literacy, the developmentally disabled and the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse.

The legacy she leaves is not only written on the hearts of those she loved, but because of her activism, it is built into the walls of the YWCA day care center here, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and other institutions, that are a part of our community.

Her caring and compassion made a difference.

One reporter described her demeanor during her husband's trial as one of "quiet dignity." We agree with that assessment. The images we have collected of her and her work over the years support it.

Photo credits include Wayne Baranowski, Bill Byrns,

Mike Frey and Bill Jurevich.