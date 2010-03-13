Looking forward for the labor movement

State union leader's report card

Questions by Phil Angelo,

senior editor. Answers by Michael Carrigan, president,

Illinois AFL-CIO. Edited for length and continuity.

What is the trend in union membership?

In Illinois, it is almost a flatline, with just a slight decrease. The decrease has particularly occurred in industry -- mining, machinists and steelworkers.

Is there anything Illinois -- or the country -- can do to help to bring back industrial jobs?

There's no quick fix. We have to have the president and the Congress re-evaluate trade, to take another look at treaties like NAFTA and CAFTA (free-trade agreements). It is not that the labor movement is against trade, but trade must be fair and balanced.

What will the future of labor be?

There's a lot of discussion about that at the national level. The baby boomers will be retiring in the next few years. We are going to eventually have a lot more minority members. Right now if you combine African-Americans, Hispanic and female workers, that accounts for 45 percent of our membership.

We have to work on more issues dealing with minorities and youths.

If you work on issues, does that come at the expense of better wages?

Both have their place.

Give us your opinion on how Barack Obama scores so far with labor.

There are three gut issues for the national AFL-CIO.

The first is the Employee Free Choice Act. Now that Obama has won, we think that has a chance of passing.

The second is health care reform and I was just in Washington for three days lobbying for health care reform and I am going back next week. This is a priority with organized labor and I give the president high marks here.

The third is Wall Street banking reform. Too much of what has happened has been all about greed. This is not the time for all-time-high banking bonuses.

Why should labor have a position on banking?

My charge is working people. if there are tighter controls on loans that affects mortgages. And you have to realize that the pensions funds for organized labor lost billions when the stock market collapsed.

Credit cards are another problem. Today, people use a credit card everyday. We have people who put college expenses on a credit card. To have double-digit rates on credit card debt is irresponsibility.

Any particular issues to Illinois?

We have long supported the third airport (at Peotone), but that is bogged down.

The budget and services are important. Taxes are difficult, but something has to happen. This state is in terrible financial shape. Someone once said that taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society.

Can anything be done to resuscitate the coal industry in Illinois?

Illinois is the Saudi Arabia of coal, but too much of it is high-sulfur coal. We support projects like FutureGen in Tuscola and the pilot plant in Taylorville.

(FutureGen is a public-private partnership to build and operate a zero-emissions coal-fired electrical generating plant.)

Coal brings good jobs and right now Illinois is starving for jobs.

As we move into a very hotly disputed election for Illinois, who will the AFL-CIO support, Pat Quinn or Dan Hynes for governor?

That's not my recommendation to make. Right now the race is wide open. Our procedure is more from the bottom up than the top down.

Describe your procedure.

On Dec. 8, our 100 elected delegates in the Committee on Political Education will meet. They start at the top of the ticket and will move down the list for the February primary. We send out questionnaires and check voting records and the committee picks. It is also possible that we don't endorse any candidate in a race.

Primaries are a hard way to make a living. If you pick the wrong person, there can be scorched earth.

One of my observations about labor these days is that a lot of effort has gone into organizing people who are well-paid. Baseball and football players have a couple of the strongest unions anywhere.

As the nation turns to service, we will be putting more emphasis on organizing people on the lowest rungs, but that is often the hardest thing to do.

When people are polled, 72 percent say they want to belong to a union, but when they see how hard it is and how intimidating business can be, they walk away. That is why we need the Free Choice Act.

But doesn't that take away the secret ballot?

We see it as setting up a more fair and objective process and setting up more mediation and arbitration.

Do you have any aspirations to move into national office?

I feel very privileged and honored to work with our members, our council and our executive board. I am very content to be where I'm at and I feel I am at the top of my profession.

I'm a glass is half-full type of guy.

Are there any issues we haven't touched on?

People don't realize that there are many times when we work hand-in-hand with business. We lobbied together with the (Illinois) chamber to get a capital bill passed.

And even when we are opposed, we can't let it get personal. One day we may be totally against the manufacturers. The next day we are on common ground.