'Build Will' local stimulus plan

It may pale in comparison with the New Deal of the 1930s, but "Build Will" could be a local version of the famed federal program that helped pull the nation out of the Great Depression.

"Build Will" is a six-year, $200 million economic stimulus package that the Will County Board will move forward with.

The financial package is designed to create 9,000 jobs while beginning immediate construction on new projects.

Board Chairman Jim Moustis said the money would help build miles of vitally needed new roads and other public infrastructure improvements.

Much of the funding will come from the Regional Transportation Authority sales tax increase. Will County anticipates receiving $18 million a year from the tax hike, which also affects other collar counties in the RTA.

The county is also set to borrow as much as $100 million to fund these projects by selling bonds. Finance committee chairman John Gerl said he's hopeful that no bonds will have to be sold for at least 18 to 24 months. He said the county has enough money to take care of the initial projects.

Ready to go

"Many of the projects have already been planned and are ready to go," said Jim Bilotta, chairman of the board's transportation committee. "It is our intent to have workers on the job and bulldozers rolling before the onset of winter. We want people who need construction jobs to have them."

Moustis said the projects will include road surface improvements, bridge work, new turning lanes at busy intersections and new traffic signals.

"In tough economic times, anything we can do to help provide jobs to financially strapped families is a positive step," Moustis said. "'Build Will' offers a win-win situation for our residents by infusing cash into the economy and improving our quality of life by building new and better infrastructure."