Boys' basketball — Defense key for Chargers' improvement

Tri-Point High School boys' basketball coach Justin Cox doesn't paint a pretty picture of his team's first few days of practice.

"We have a lot of guys puking," said Cox, whose Chargers are coming off a 4-21 campaign. "We're doing a lot of conditioning. We're not as in shape as I had hoped, so it's been a rough start."

And when the team isn't using practice time for conditioning, Cox's message has been simple.

"Defense, defense, defense," he said. "We're going to play a lot more man (-to-man defense). Over the summer, we liked what we saw when the kids were doing the things they were supposed to do."

Tri-Point allowed nearly 64 points per game last season -- most in the area after Kankakee High School. Getting that number down is the top priority.

"We're working on that," Cox said. "We're sticking it out, gutting it out. We're going to be ready. Teams are not going to blow us out -- that's our goal. We want to be in every game."

The Chargers graduated their top five scorers, leaving senior post player Jeremy Fagan as the top returner. He averaged just more than four points per game last year but "could have a good year if he can find some consistency and stay out of foul trouble."

Fagan joins senior guard Brent Eshelman as the team's senior leaders. But the team's best offensive player could be Danny Olson, a sophomore who is slated to start and listed as a guard, forward and center on the team's roster.

"He could score 15 or 16 points per night, Cox said. "He's one of three sophomores who will be in a rotation for playing time.

"It's a unique situation, with three sophomores in the rotation. They're very talented," Cox said.

Tri-Point is looking for its first double-digit win season since 2001, when the team won 21 games.