Manteno: Panthers hope this is team that turns corner

Elliott Stewart wouldn't make excuses for what happened to the Manteno High School football team last season. He's just looking forward to a fresh start.

"At the end of last season, it was so disappointing," said Stewart, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior who is slated to be the starting running back in the Panthers' spread offense this season. "We had enough talent, but we just didn't do it."

In reality, a rash of injuries derailed Manteno's season. First it was running back Alex Sansone in Week 3. Then fullback Jimmy Sandling in Week 4. Then quarterback Austin Fregeau in Week 5.

And just like that, the Panthers' positive start developed an ugly ending that included five straight losses to close the season.

"Hopefully this year we can stay healthy," Fregeau said.

Fregeau, who has been the starter at quarterback since halfway through his sophomore year, said he suffered three concussions last season. That tied him with Manteno's win total.

Perhaps the bad fortune can be redeemed for good this time around.

"I think that was a character-builder for us," coach RJ Haines said. "Hopefully that will put a little chip on our shoulder."

Stewart saw an increased role late in the season and will be working behind an inexperienced offensive line with "a lot of upside," Haines said.

One member of the line will be guard Doug Melia, a transfer from Bloom Township High School. Another is two-way starter Dustyn Sadler.

"We have a lot of kids who are coming out willing to work hard," Sadler said. "In past years, we've had a lot of talent, but we weren't always willing to work as hard."

Now in its seventh season as a varsity football team, Manteno is still looking for its first playoff berth and first winning season, but Haines sees reasons why that might become a reality soon.

Now coaching Manteno's freshman team are John Longtin and Mike Mulligan, formerly of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. That has allowed Corey Blanchette and Matt Beckner to move up to the varsity team as assistant coaches.

Also, a big freshman class has pushed numbers up. Manteno now has 70 players program-wide.

But will any of that make a difference this season? Only time will tell. The Panthers have no returning all-conference players and just xx returning starters, but three of their first four games are at home, including a Week 4 matchup against Class 4A semifinalist Coal City.

"I think we're going to compete with everyone," Haines said. "It's going to come down to the fourth quarter with us ... whoever can execute better."

The Panthers' opener against Wilmington will be the first test.

"We're going to have to come out and prove ourselves right away," Sadler said.