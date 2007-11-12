'Story of the Star' told at Strickler Planetarium

Carols follow holiday show

Looking for a way to escape the cold and have fun for the holidays? Then catch Olivet Nazarene University's "Story of the Star" at their planetarium.

The show, which features a colorful and melodious retelling of the birth of Christ, will soon fill the planetarium's dome. Kids and their parents will take a journey in the hills of Israel, as the three kings come to honor the newborn king.

Attendees will also experience the night sky of Israel predating Christ's birth, and will learn about what astronomers believe about the star that is believed to have guided them to Bethlehem. Also, a lesson will be given on the North Star.

And for those who love classic stories, viewers will also get to appreciate "The Night Before Christmas." Follow the narrator as he pursues closely behind Santa and his sleigh.

Finally, families will enjoy a round of old-time Christmas carols.

For years, the story has been running in the planetarium of Olivet, recalls Tina Bruner, Reed Hall of Science Secretary and Reservations Manager for the Strickler Planetarium.

"It usually fills up," she says.

Last year, a total of 400 people came to enjoy the music and story-telling. This year, families will be able to come to the show on two different weekends and two different times. The holiday event will show on December 7, 8, 14-15 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night.

The Strickler Planetarium has a maximum seating capacity of 80, and tickets will be sold for a dollar at the door. The doors will open at 6:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. prior to the show.

The planetarium is located east of Reed Hall of Science on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University and is handicap accessible.

Free parking is available at the Reed and Larsen parking lots of the campus.

For additional information, contact the Science Division office at (815) 939-5395 anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.