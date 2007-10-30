Taste of the Town: Cook makes meals from scratch

It's obvious that Susan Burrow comes from a family of cooks. Her mother, Ramona Orwig, was featured in a Taste of the Town several years ago, and was the one who nominated her. But we didn't realize that until Burrow sent us back her responses. Talk about coincidence!

Burrow, 53, of Chebanse, is in retail sales at Carson Pirie Scott. She's our April Taste of the Town, and shares some insight into her culinary skills, along with a delicious potato casserole.

<strong>On a daily basis, who do you cook for?</strong> Husband, Richard

<strong>What is your favorite meal to prepare?</strong> I like to make stir fry meals for my husband and me. I also like to make soups. Chili is my husband's favorite. I like soups with lots of vegetables. Our son's favorite is broccoli with rice (or any kind I make). He lives in Chebanse.

<strong><img width="120" height="91" align="left" src="/docs/test/fck/FCKeditor/editor/FCKUserFiles/Image/TasteOfTheTown.jpg" alt="" />Who is the greatest influence on your cooking skills?</strong> My mother, Ramona Orwig. She was featured in "Taste" a couple of years ago. My brother is a good cook also.

<strong>If you could invite one person to your home for dinner, who would it be?</strong> Our son, Joshua, who lives in California.I don't get to cook for him anymore.

<strong>Do you have a specialty?</strong> Comfort food -- meals made from scratch. I don't use a lot of processed foods.

<strong>What's the one kitchen tool you can't live without?</strong> Sharp knives.

<strong>What have you never made but would like to master one day?</strong> I've tried to make alfredo and not had any success.

<strong>When you eat out, where do you like to go?</strong> Italian.

<strong>What is your idea of "the perfect meal?"</strong> That "Sunday dinner" from when I was a kid -- fried chicken, meatloaf, pork chops, even breakfast for dinner and it usually involves mashed potatoes and gravy.

<strong>Cheesy Potatoes</strong>

Courtesy Susan Burrow

(It's actually called Baked Potato Salad, but Cheesy Potatoes is more appropriate -- and what my kids called it.)

<strong>5-6 potatoes, cooked, peeled and diced</strong>

<strong>1 cup mayonnaise</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup chopped onions</strong>

<strong>1 pound Velveeta cheese, chopped small</strong>

<strong>1 can cream of mushroom soup</strong>

<strong>1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled</strong>

Combine first five ingredients. Spread in a 13x9-inch pan. Sprinkle bacon on top. (I mix some of the bacon in.) Bake uncovered in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes, or until bubbly.

