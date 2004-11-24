Elder care programs

jmccord@daily-journal.com--815-432-3685

WATSEKA -- Residents of Iroquois and Ford counties have access to the elder care services program through the Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department.

The program is designed to respond to reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of a senior citizens, said Supervisor LuAnn Armantrout. She encourages families who need assistance to call

Every year an estimated 2.1 million older Americans are victims of physical, mental or financial abuse or neglect. For every case of reported abuse as many as five may go unreported.