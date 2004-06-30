War bride love story

Experience, and a lifetime of memories are not the only things Jennie Mathy got from her years as a Rosie the Riveter.

She also got herself a husband.

The story is cute and romantic at the same time.

Though a soldier, Duane Mathy was a mechanic like Jennie. They didn't meet at work, though. Jennie had a strict policy about staying away from enlisted men. After all, she was only 17 years old when she joined the Woman's Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Westover Field Army Air Base in Massachusetts in 1942. She figured most of the soldiers were married.

But one day, she was riding home in a girlfriend's car. They frequently made the 25-mile commute home together. The car belonged to her friend's brother.

He left it in her care when he went off to fight, with one caveat. "'Don't you ever leave a G.I. walking when my car is on the road,'" Jennie said he'd told her friend.

One day, the two girls were driving and they came upon a group of soldiers hoofing it along the roadway. Against Jennie's admonitions, the friend stopped and picked them up. Duane was part of the group.

He was taken with the diminutive brunette, but she would have none of it.

"There was no way I was going to take up with any G.I.," she said.

Duane was so desperate for a date, he asked his mother to write from Clifton, promising Jennie that her son was not married. His Army sergeant even made a plea on his behalf.

Finally, Jennie relented and invited Duane to dinner with her family.

He ate at their home every night thereafter.

Eventually Duane was shipped out to the China Burma India theater, where he stayed for three-and-a-half years. He returned in January, 1946. The couple married in June of that year, and by December, Duane had been discharged.

They moved to Clifton, where they raised five children. Duane passed away in 1982.

Their progeny include "eight grandchildren and 9.5 great-grandkids."