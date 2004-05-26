State honors tireless volunteer for her efforts

By Carly Mullady

cmullady@daily-journal.com

(815) 929-5415

At 81 years old, Irma Lambert of Bourbonnais has spent 30,000 hours volunteering at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Manteno. And because of that tireless dedication to veterans, the Illinois state legislature passed a resolution honoring her.

State Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Kankakee, and Roy Dolgos, director of the state's veterans affairs, presented her with a certificate during a surprise breakfast, organized as part of Volunteer Week in April.

Lambert's co-volunteers knew about the award but kept mum.

"I was quite shocked," Lambert said. "I'm not good with surprises -- I had to cry."

This isn't Lambert's first award. She's been recognized on a few occasions for generosity. In July 2002, Lambert was named the top volunteer during the Manteno home's annual volunteer banquet, and in August 2003, Lambert was recognized as the leader of the adult volunteers with nearly 28,000 hours.

November will mark her 15th year of service to Illinois Veteran's Home in Manteno.

Adversity is what started it all. When she had to bring her husband, Maynard, there in 1989, Lambert decided to stick around and help out. She's continued even after his death. She now works there about nine hours each day, seven days a week.

"I'm here most of the time -- it keeps me out of mischief."

The facility houses as many as 340 people and volunteers give tours, help with meals, spend time with veterans, and do office work, among other necessary things. She typically takes the residents to therapy in the morning and sometimes does office work as well.

Lambert said she forms great relationships with other volunteers and veterans. "I get too close sometimes and worry," she said. "It's not a good idea. It can be like losing family."

Beyond being a volunteer, Lambert is a great-grandmother to seven children, grandmother to 11 and mother of four. On the rare occasions she is not working at the Veteran's Home, she plays Thursday night Bingo.

Lambert has no intention of slowing down. "I'll be here as long as I can stand up and push chairs," Lambert said.