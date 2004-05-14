Area Clubs

Laureate Preceptor Beta Omega

Members of the Laureate Preceptor Beta Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met May 6 at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant.

Cathy Whittington was chosen as Woman of the Year for 2004, and Pat Betourne was awarded the Program of the Year for 2004. Outgoing President Beverly Call was awarded the president's gavel and yellow roses showing the chapter appreciation for her service.

Kankakee County Historical Society speaker Judy Furia was the featured speaker for the Mother and Daughter banquet. She gave a presentation on famous women in Kankakee County from the 1800's to present.

Kankakee Kultivators

Members of the Kankakee Kultivators met May 13 at the Kankakee County Museum.

Treasurer Linda Ravens asked members to donate to the Thorn Creek Audubon Society. For several years Kultivators has provided three local teachers with "Audubon Adventures" classroom kits through this sponsorship program.

Ravens also asked for an OK to continue the yearly donation to the Springfield Lincoln Memorial Garden.

The Gardener's Tip was given by Nancy Addison: Greatly extend the bloom time on perennials by pinching back or deadheading the blooms as they die off. You may enjoy an extra month of blooms.

The Kultivators June 24 Garden Walk tickets will be sold out soon, reported Marlene Larson.

Betty Durell asked for donated items for the Kultivators Garden Shop at the Perry Farm on June 24. Linda Morgan has booked many other vendors who will offer an assortment of arts, gifts and garden items.

Deb Terrill reported that the Kankakee Public Library now has the 60 new books donated last month by Kultivators. They will be displayed downstairs on the new book carousel for a few months before being moved to the third floor reference department. Vice President Barbara Harro introduced Nancy Kuhyda and her program, "Insects in the Garden ... Good or Bad."

Kankakee Art League

Members of the Kankakee Art League met April 20 at the Bird Park Fieldhouse. Plans were confirmed for an all-day workshop this fall, conducted by Indiana Artist, Susan Young.

The workshop will be open to the public. Details furnished at a later date.

The League welcomed back Steve Giordano, landscape and portrait artist and magician. He has been busy performing his magic act as the opener for the Patsy Warzack show at the White Fence Farm in Bollingbrook.

Following the meeting, Beverly Weybright conducted a workshop, "Use of the Color Wheel and Shading." She demonstrated her concept of the value of shading and the immediate electricity of the play of complimentary colors.

Quiltmakers Guild

A silent auction and an ultimate ugly challenge were parts of the annual spring banquet of the Quiltmakers Guild.

Jerry Legan was inducted as treasurer.

Twenty-six handkerchief flower basket blocks were won by Caroline Emling in the block of the month challenge.

Sherry Kohl, program chairman, announced a summer mystery quilt.

American Quilters Society first quarter winners were Pat Marcukaitis, Tamara Gerling and Caroline Emling.

Three progressive quilt tops that were completed by various members of the guild were auctioned. Sylvia Bruno, Bev Schwark and Jan Schneider were the buyers.

Participant winners were Diane McKenna, Linda Michalek and Bonnie Taylor.

The Quiltmakers are planning a quilt show to be held Sept. 25 and 26 at the Kankakee Fairgrounds. For more information call 929-0808 or 939-1102.