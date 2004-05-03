It's enough to make a man drink

So what's with the younger generation? Their taste buds are goofy.

On the one hand, they are into hot food -- the hotter the better. And, on the other hand, they are not tough enough to belly up to the bar and order a manly drink.

The light beers are bad enough, but I was recently in an emporium frequented by young people, and I was shocked and disgusted by the concoctions they are consuming nowadays.

It is enough to turn your liver into Fruit Loops.

Consider just two of their new found offerings:

1. Mandarin Blush, which is vodka, cranberry juice and Sprite.

2. Raggae Sunsplash, a combination of rum grand mariner, orange juice and sweet and sour grenadine.

Even the venerable martini, favored by people with gastrointestinal problems and yellow complexions, has been altered to resemble a kiddie cocktail. The one on the menu was made with vanilla twist vodka, Malibu rum and pineapple juice.

And, I have noted that tequila has been added to most menus, no doubt in response to our increasing Hispanic population.

As my Uncle One Bomb used to say, "One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor."

Wine is also very popular with the younger set today, though One Bomb was known to sample muscatel on occasion.

There were many cruel people who called One Bomb the town drunk. When he lived in Chicago.

Actually, he drank to pass time. In 1965, he passed 1980.

He believed Santa Claus was lucky because he could also come home with a bag on.

One Bomb liked beer. On occasion, he would even drink to celebrate a major event, such as the fall of communism or the fact that the refrigerator was still working.

But, I digress.

Researchers at the University of Colorado say that wine may help people lose weight. It's not the wine directly that causes weight loss -- it's all the walking around you do trying to find your car.

Two drunks are walking along some railroad tracks. "Man," says one, "I've never seen so many stairs in my life."

"I don't mind the stairs," said the other. "It's the low railing that's killing me."

A cop stopped a wiped-out imbiber and asked, "Where do you think you're going?

"Home. I just left a New Year's party."

"New Year's was a month ago."

"That's why I figured I'd better get home."

Same two:

"You're wife will hit the ceiling," the cop said.

"Sure she will," the drunk replied. "She's a lousy shot."

Anyway, if you are young and you drink a great deal, it will spoil your health, slow your mind and make you fat. In other words, it will turn you into an adult.

Most people who drink too much are alcoholics, which is a disease. But it is the only one you can get yelled at for having.

"Duane, you are a @#$X@ alcoholic!"

"Duane, you are a @#$X@ diabetic!"

The basic difference between a drunk and an alcoholic is that a drunk doesn't have to go to all of those meetings.

A drunk was hanging onto a lamp post for dear life when an old lady happened to walk by.

"Why don't you take a bus home?" she asked.

"I would," he said, "but my wife would never let me keep it."

Finally, a minister was once asked if he believed that people can walk on water.

"Of course," he said. "Much better than whiskey."