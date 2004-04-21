No time for Z's on this spring break

Spring? Maybe. But we should be seeing rain. Those April showers haven't come our way, and our spring daffodil, tulip and hyacinth leaves are truly stressed. We were even looking forward to promised snow. Snow? No show.

And Terry's getting itchy. He wants to get grubbing in that garden. He had planned to plant peas and potatoes on Easter Sunday, but instead, we honored fully the Fourth Commandment. We rested on the Sabbath day.

Rested, phui! We came home from church and dinner at the Mother of Main Street's (who thinks we're orphaned relatives and need feeding up on holidays) and fell into the bed.

Terry, too! And he never naps. But we were zonked.

Part of the reason is that I'm on "Spring Break." As you no doubt are following with absorbed interest, I'm taking a serious computer class (three credits and labs and exams and everything) at Rockford Business College. And it's wringing me dry.

I know I never worked as hard in college. Back then, I just want to get the grade and get out. (Ah, the stupidity of youth!) Now, I really want to learn what to do with this infuriating, exasperating, frustrating machine. I've never worked so hard. Terry comes home and finds me in bed, portable lap top on my portable desk top, trying to get knowledgeable about (if not interested in) 'templates.'

Not only is my marriage on 'half-hold' ... so is my relationship with our eight-year-old granddaughter, the Adorable Miss Abigail.

"Nana, may I please talk to you after you talk to mommy?"

"Oh, honey, I'm sorry! I've got to get my homework done."

"Nana! Why do you have to take that 'puter class, anyway!"

"Ask your daddy, honey." ('Daddy' is a computer whiz. He thinks everyone ... including his mother-in-law ... should be 'up' on computers.)

And nine-year-old Miss M. (daughter of Cat Lady and granddaughter of Tulip Friend) isn't too happy, either. When Cat Lady comes down to shovel us out, Miss M. and I work on her 4-H projects. We've cooked waffled ham sandwiches, tossed salad with homemade dressing and Mountain Dew apple dumplings.

Last time, though, I fobbed her off with a video of "The Princess Diaries." "I'm sorry, honey, I've just got to get my homework done!"

So you can see why the phrase 'Spring Break' detonated upon me as it did. When I was in college, I'd come home for Spring Break and sleep for 18 hours. But this time, I couldn't get started on it, i.e., sleeping. I had stuff to do. One day, Tulip Friend and I canned 23 1/2 quarts of beef. (There is nothing ... absolutely nothing ... like home-canned beef!) Another day Terry and I scratched his garden itch and took a Horticulture Heaven workshop sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension Office. We went to a fund-raising dinner for Safe Haven, a miraculously caring animal shelter operated by dear, animal-loving friends to save stray and unwanted animals in Jo Daviess County ... do you know anyone who needs a miniature burro? We helped with the Easter Eve service up at church, and Terry practiced the shofar.

(That's a ram's horn the ancient Hebrews used millennia ago, to call people to worship. Terry blew his lungs out, and decided he'll master it next millennium.)

And we mutually coped with the invasion of those totally revolting, repellent, repulsive Asian beetles. They are mutant ladybugs -- you know, those sweet things we used to carry carefully to the door and release to 'fly-away, fly-away home'? Some idiot in the Ag Department imported them to eat soybean aphids, and they've graduated to eating (or at least biting) humans and (when flicked off pricked flesh) release noxious odors upon dying.

MOMS actually read us a magazine ad offering to sell them to willing buyers! Listen: Anyone who wants Asian beetles can come to any home in our county and get them free, for the collecting.

That reminds me of a dear young friend who wants to order dandelion seed so she can have dandelion greens in her front yard. She's read somewhere that dandelions have more potassium than potash. I told her that Terry and I have double-stemmers now, and we're working on a triple-stemmed hybrid. She can dig up more potassium in our yard (total organically grown) than she can eat.

So you can see why, for us, Spring Break started late ... Easter Sunday afternoon.