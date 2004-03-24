Truckin' for Uncle Sam

WHITAKER -- On Easter Sunday of 1942, Margaret and Roy Chesterfield began a journey together.

Though still college students, the young sweethearts eloped. They knew Roy would bee drafted into the military and they wanted to be married before he was shipped overseas.

Remembering the World War II years, the couple said the flag for them is a symbol of the many sacrifices made for freedom. "I'm very proud of that flag," Roy said. "Both of us are. Take any veteran and he feels like that. So, to me, it's sacred."

His wife says she's thankful, too, when she sees the flag. "My husband and my brother came back alive. That's the first I think of."

She feels blessed, too, that the marriage survived the war. "It made us strong. I don't know why. Maybe because we were best friends."

After basic training in Florida, Roy was shipped to Mississippi.

Traveling south to join him in Gulfport, Margaret arrived with no place to live.

So, she "walked, and walked."

Passing a huge antebellum mansion with two ladies sitting on the porch, she paused and told them her story.

They took her in. "It was the nicest room . . . and the ladies told me, 'You may have tea with us in the kitchen.' "

A day later, another young girl with the same story stopped, and Margaret suggested that she share her room because it had two beds.

The ladies agreed.

When a third woman showed up at the doorstep, the unsuspecting "innkeepers" offered a cot.

The guests stayed for a couple months before finding jobs and apartments. "It was just like home," Chesterfield said.

The hospitality of the ladies is not forgotten 62 years later.

Chesterfield found a job in at the Post Exchange on the Air Force base, where personnel could buy sandwiches, drinks and cigarettes.

She wanted to make more money and took the Civil Service test to qualify for a job as a driver of Army command cars and trucks.

The written test went fine, but then she was told she had to drive a big truck on the tarmac and back into a greasing ramp. Chesterfield was so frightened, "I almost cried."

The captain told her he would give her hand signals and help her learn to double clutch. He also whispered to her that she would never have to drive such a large truck on the job.

Somehow, she said, she backed the truck up and got the position.

Instead of the huge Lorry, Chesterfield drove Jeeps and command cars, four-door Chevys and Fords.

She had clearance to take officers to see the new plane, the B29, which was on base waiting to take off loaded with bombs. In fact, she saw the amazing flying machine before her husband did.

"It was an excellent job." She earned $135 a month.

Her husband eventually was shipped overseas to North Africa. Even though he was in the Army Air Force, his unit went on ship.

"At the same time my brother was in the South Pacific. It was a bad time," Chesterfield said.

When her husband shipped out, Chesterfield returned to the family farm in Terra Haute, In.

She started working in the Delco Radio factory, building radios that would be used in the B-17's the B-38s, and the P-51s.

The stint at Delco lasted from 1944 to 1946, when her husband returned.

Though Chesterfield worked hard -- sometimes putting in 10 hours per day -- she loved her job at the military base.

"I loved driving the military vehicles," but she didn't like the job at Delco.

That's because signs were posted warning workers about quality. If they made a mistake, "(it) may be your husband's or brother's life."

"There was a lot of pressure," Chesterfield said.

While at Delco, the young woman's job was "soldering with a soldering gun, some piece work, wiring with pliers." She described it as nerve-wracking and tough.

"I put in, applied, to operate a high lift -- anything to get off those lines. I was scared to death of making a mistake."

Both Margaret and Roy plan to attend the reunion of the Army Air Force, North African Division of the Air Transport Command in Virginia this year.