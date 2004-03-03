Area Clubs

Kankakee Quiltmakers

Five guests were present at the February meeting of the Kankakee Quiltmakers. Karen Sippel, a member of the Quiltmakers, presented a display of her original patterns, sweatshirts and quilts while discussing her work and artistic development that started with sweatshirts and evolved to prize-winning quilts.

Jerry Legan announced a four patch challenge using 35 blocks to be donated to the Quiltmaker's favorite charity.

Prize winners for the evening were Pat Dennison, Jeanine Tambling, Chris Long, Sylvia Bruno, Theresa Morse and Diane Kronika. The Valentine challenge blocks were won by Morse.

Members of the Guild presented 33 different quilts for observation and discussion.

The March meeting will feature Dr. Clare Boswell who will speak about Underground Railroad Quilts.

The Quiltmakers are planning a quilt show to be held on Sept. 25 and 26.

Limestone A.M. HCE

Members of the Limestone A.M. HCE met Feb. 13 at the Kankakee County Extension Office. Hostesses were Carol Golden and Lorraine McNulty.

The train the trainer lesson, "Recordkeeping - What to Keep and Why," was presented by Marita Devine and Carol Golden. The timely topic, "The History of Valentine's Day," was presented by Rose Zelinski.

Other topics discussed were: Joanne Dressler, second vice-president, read a health article on re-using bottled water bottles again. She also showed the items she purchased for the Veterans Home and afghans made by Mary Kuger were also donated for the Veterans Home.

Beth Williams, cultural enrichment chairman, read an article about Rich Ryan on blown glass. A field trip to his shop is being considered for the spring.

The annual meeting is May 26 at the Quality Inn in Bradley. The unit will make the centerpieces for the tables. Ruth Brown led in singing "Let Me Call You Sweetheart."

Kankakee Kultivators

The monthly meeting of the Kankakee Kultivators took place Feb. 12 at the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum. It began at noon with a luncheon buffet. President Sue Offen led the meeting. Members voted for Connie Licon as the model to represent the Kultivators in the Provena St. Mary's Style Show May 19. The Christmas tree decorated by Lana Sirois and committee won second place for the Kultivators at the museum Gallery of Trees. Beth Campbell was voted to as the representative for the Junior League Volunteer of the Year. Offen announced that the National Garden Clubs Inc. annual meeting will be held May 17 through May 19 in St. Louis and the State Gardens Clubs of Illinois annual meeting will be held on April 18 and 19 in Naperville. The District VIII meeting will be held on March 25 in Joliet at the Barber Oberwartmann Horticultural Center. Members were encouraged to attend. Deb Terrill led a discussion about donating a few more books to the Kultivators Nature Collection at the new Kankakee Public Library. A vote was taken and passed to donate $2,000 of new books to the collection.

Beth Campbell, Kultivators member and certified flower show judge, led members in a "do-it-yourself" program of making a creative flower design. Campbell listed the seven principles of a good floral design and taught how to avoid some common pitfalls.

Laureate Beta Omega

The Laureate Beta Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Feb. 19 at the Family House Restaurant. Cathy Whittington was the hostess for the meeting. Guests were Lorraine Whittington, Ron Brown and Rick Call. After dinner members and guests attended the movie "50 First Dates," at the Meadowview Theatre.

Social Chairman Cathy Whittington announced that a St. Patrick's Party is planned for Sunday, March 14 at Sammy's Pizza. Members are to wear green and bring a green door prize. An Irish Joke contest will be the entertainment.

Queen JoAnn Surber will be entertained at the Kankakee Valley Theatre Play and treated with dinner.

Lorraine Whittington won the hostess gift.

Kankakeeland Needleworkers Guild

The members of the Kankakeeland Needleworkers Guild met Feb. 23 at the Bird Park Field House.

Mrs. Doris Kruger, president, held a general meeting. She reminded all board members to update the description of duties for their position. Members were asked to consider serving on the nominating committee, to be appointed in March.

Following the meeting, a workshop was taught by Helen Plathe of Frankfort. Kits were provided and members made a beaded scissor fob.

The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on March 22 at the Bird Park Field House. Kathy Treece will be teaching a workshop on making a scissor holder.