Club Calendar

MONDAY

9 a.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais St. George Senior Citizens Club, crafts, meet at BBCHS, all members welcomed.

12:45 p.m. -- The Kankakee County Senior Citizens bowl will meet at Gala Lanes.

7:30 p.m. -- The Kankakee River Valley Kennel Club is having Confirmation Classes at the Beckman Park Building, located at Osborne and Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. Call 937-5008.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- The Kankakee County Senior Citizens Center, United Way Building, 657 E. Court, is open Monday through Friday.

7:30 p.m. -- Kankakee Valley Pilots Association, Davidsons West.

TUESDAY

9 a.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais St. George Senior Citizens, sewing, meet at BBCHS, all members are welcome.

9 a.m. -- The Kankakee County Senior Citizens conduct exercises for seniors at the Senior Center, United Way Building, 657 E. Court, Kankakee. Line dancing at 10 a.m. is $2 per hour (beginners welcome).

Noon -- Leads Club (a business referral group for women). Call Kim Young at 939-0618.

1 p.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais Seniors play cards at BBCHS, all members are welcome.

7 p.m. -- The Kankakee Carvers, Key Realty Building, Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Call 937-4532.

9:30 a.m. -- The Salvation Army Senior Writing Group meet at the Salvation Army, Harrison and Court Street, Kankakee.

WEDNESDAY

12:45 p.m. -- The Seniors Card Club, United Way Building, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee.

1 p.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais St. George Senior Citizens Club, Senior Room, Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, North St., Bradley.

1:30 p.m. -- Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Suite 107, Bourbonnais, will be sponsoring a peer support group for people with disabilities. Call 936-0100 Voice, or 936-0132 TTY. Please advise if you need special accommodations to participate in the program.

7:30 p.m. -- The Kankakee Camera Club, cafeteria at Bradley- Bourbonnais High School, North Street, Bradley. For information, call 933-3821 or 694-2191.

Noon -- Working Women's Council of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce, River Oaks Banquets, Kankakee. Call 933-7721.

6:30 p.m. -- Fiber Arts Guild, Bourbonnais Public Library. Call 939-2407.

7 p.m. -- KC-CASA, Riverside Medical Center. Call 936-7372.

7 p.m. -- Tri Star Estates Homeowners Association, Indian Oaks Clubhouse on Berry Lane.

THURSDAY

8:15 a.m. -- Weigh in for Tops IL 1791 Bourbonnais. Meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Center on Rt. 102. Call 935-2897 or 694-2750.

9 a.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens meet at BBCHS senior's room (enter North Street, east end). Membership open to residents of Bradley and Bourbonnais.

9 a.m. -- Weigh in for Tops IL 708 Kankakee, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista in Kankakee. Call 932-4027 or 932-0089.

7 p.m. -- Men's Step Study, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison.

9 a.m. -- Manteno MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), Manteno Church of the Nazarene. Call 468-2519.

9 a.m. -- Hispanic Partnership Committee, Lisieux Pastoral Center. Call 937-3472.

FRIDAY

9:15 a.m. -- Manteno MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), Manteno Church of the Nazarene. Call Sue Toepper at 468-2519.

9 a.m. -- College Church Mom's Group, College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Call 933-7273.