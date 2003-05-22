Get your doll to the doctor!

MANTENO-- Do you have a old or rare doll that needs repair or you just want to know its value? "The Manteno Doll Doc" Florence Dodson will be on hand to appraise old or new dolls from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., May 31, during Railroad Days, at the old Kankakee Depot.

For the cost of $1, Dodson will evaluate and appraise your treasured dolls.

Dodson has been a doll expert for nearly 30 years and has restored many to near original shape, raising their value in the process.

The first annual Railroad Days will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., May 30 and 31 and will highlight the history of the railroads. Food, music and children's activities will be part of the two day event.

Admission is $3 per person. For more information call the Kankakee Railroad Museum at (815) 929-9320.