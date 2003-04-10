Spring brings simple joys

Lucy Miele, Get Up and Go

I can't watch the war. I can't even read the newspaper. I see an agony-filled picture of a wounded U.S. soldier. I see a picture of a terrified little girl, younger than our granddaughter, in the anonymous arms of a fleeing Iraqi. I see a picture of a little bleeding boy in the arms of an American soldier. I see a picture of an old woman, stranded on a bridge because her leg is broken. Armed American soldiers approach to help her. Does she know that? Or does she see death approach? I just can't stand it.

When Terry comes home, I ask him what's happening in Iraq. He hears it on the car radio. And in the evening, when he watches the BBC or CNN, he mutes the sound and reads the captions. Me? I read a book.

And then I ask him what's happening. It seems that, if information is filtered through someone else, I'm better able to handle it.

My emotions are layered like a cake. The bottom layer is such sorrow that at times I feel I can't bare it any more.

The second layer is guilt. Guilt that I am warm, fed, and housed with hot water and inside plumbing.

And the frosting on top of this cake is (for some inexplicable reason) joy.

Joy! How can I laugh and delight and rejoice? But joy springs up everywhere I turn. Joy and laughter, for heaven's sake. More keenly than ever, so much gives me joy.

For instance, that clump of cheerful yellow daffodils in the blue vase on the little Chinese table in front of our bedroom window. Every time I looked at them, my heart smiled. Though they crisped into beige tissue, I couldn't pitch them. Finally, Terry did.

The sound of Terry opening the sun porch door when he comes home from work makes me smile.

Carmen Miranda makes me smile. One night after Terry turned off the war, I watched the old movie, "Spring Time in the Rockies." And every time Carmen cha-cha-ed onto the screen (in impossibly high platform shoes, impossibly tight slinky gowns and impossibly fruited headgear), rolled those eyes, grinned that grin and fluttered those fingers, I smiled.

"Come on, Lucy, Americans are fighting a war and you're happy about Carmen Miranda?"

Can't help it. Joy just happens.

Dixieland jazz makes me smile. Brass bands make me smile. So do Barber Shop Quartets. And Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" makes me grin all over.

Banjos make me happy. So does bluegrass music. "Rocky Top" sends me jigging for joy. (Have you ever noticed that, no matter how sad the lyrics to a Bluegrass song, the music simply can't match them? It sounds so fool-happy all the time.)

How can I keep from smiling?

I am so confused about my confusion. These are complex times and my emotions mirror them. I'm too jumbled up. Too much spins inside me at once. My emotions aren't like a layer cake at all. More like a fruit cake.

And here it is, Easter. I should be rejoicing in my salvation and that Terry is leading us ever more deeply into the love of Jesus Christ.

Then I see a picture of my mother crouched in the sand, shielding her baby with a tattered shawl, gazing up at the photographer with haunted, hunted eyes.

And into my jumbled brain swirl two scraps of hymns. They corkscrew around each other ... I hear them simultaneously.

"Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, 'God is not dead nor doth He sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail ... with peace on earth, good will toward men.'"

"Christ, our Lord, is risen today ... Alleluia! ... Our triumphant holy day ..."

Alleluia.