Amid Trump mass deportation threats, NYC principals reminded to keep ICE out of public schools

NEW YORK — As President-elect Donald Trump promises the largest deportation of migrants in American history, New York City’s public school system is reminding principals and administrators not to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement onto school grounds.

Project Open Arms, a team tasked with enrolling migrant students in local schools since 2022, will hold trainings in January for school administrators on what to do if “non-local law enforcement officials request access to NYCPS facilities, students, or student records,” according to a memo this week, obtained by the Daily News.

School officials are concerned migrant families may keep children home from school, fearing deportation efforts.

The training sessions for administrators are based on existing policy for the school system: “ICE and other non-city enforcement cannot just walk into a building and see children, put quite simply,” Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said at a Brooklyn school district town hall on Dec. 5.

Trump made mass deportations a key issue of his presidential campaign, which has already spurred concern about anti-migrant rhetoric in the classroom.

After his election, he tapped Tom Homan as his “border czar,” who has promised to “do the job” of carrying out deportations with or without the help of New York City officials; Homan met with Mayor Eric Adams last week.

The city’s school system does not require proof of citizenship. Schools with knowledge of a student’s immigration status may not enter it into their records and must keep it confidential, according to system-wide guidance.

If an ICE officer has a warrant, administrators are supposed to have them wait outside the school building and contact senior field counsel for further instructions. The process also has staff record the name and badge or ID number of the agent, and the purpose of their visit during school hours, as well as contact a child’s parents.

“There needs to be a subpoena, a court-ordered document,” Ramos said, “and even still, we have this process in place, and this is why we are informing our families. This is why we are making sure that our principals are trained or in some cases, retrained on what those steps are.”

“And so, nobody can walk in the building. School safety agent alerts the principal. The principal has to connect with field counsel. Parents have to be notified. There is a process in place.”

The two principal sessions are Jan. 9 and 16, according to the memo; the presidential inauguration is Jan. 20. School safety personnel will also receive training on the protocols, and the nonprofit Project Rousseau is hosting a dozen family or staff-facing “Know Your/Their Rights” presentations over the next few months.

For the city’s school chancellor, who rose to prominence a couple of years ago for leading the school system’s response to migrant families arriving in the city, the issue is personal. Since then, an estimated 48,000 newcomers have enrolled in public schools, a figure based on a growing number of students in shelters.

“Obviously, for those of you who know my story, (this is) very important to me,” Aviles-Ramos said, “because when we started supporting our asylum-seeking families, I was charged by First Deputy Chancellor Weisberg to launch what we called Project Open Arms.”

“The work of Project Open Arms will continue, so we’re excited for more to come on that, but please know that we are committed to supporting all of our families, regardless of their status.”