Luigi Mangione, accused in slaying of UnitedHealth CEO, arrives at Pa. court, yells at officials

Luigi Mangione, suspected of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, lashed out at court officials at an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, saying the charges were an “insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

The 26-year-old appeared in a Blair County courtroom for an extradition proceeding at 1:30 p.m.

After arriving in an orange jumpsuit, he was seen struggling with court security officers and yelling.

In a Manhattan Criminal Court filing made public earlier Tuesday, Mangione was accused of second-degree murder, three weapons possession offenses, and criminal possession of a forged instrument, stemming from the CEO’s early-morning murder on Dec. 4 outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue near West 53rd Street.

“The defendant is the person shooting and killing Brian Thompson in the above-described surveillance footage,” NYPD Detective Yousef Demes wrote in the filing designated as a felony arrest warrant, describing the widely watched footage of the shooting.

The 26-year-old was held without bail in Pennsylvania late Monday after being brought up on charges alleging he illegally carried a weapon, forgery and related offenses. He did not enter a plea. Mangione was arrested after being spotted by a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles from the murder scene, who called in a tip.

Surveillance video captured Mangione, 26, leaving the HI New York City Hostel on Amsterdam Avenue near West 104th Street at 5:34 a.m. on Dec. 4 wearing the same clothing as the shooter, according to the New York court filing.

He was captured checking into the hostel on Nov. 24, at about 11:20 p.m., with the fake driver’s license with the name Mark Rosario that he presented to the Pennsylvania cops who arrested him at the McDonald’s just before 10 a.m. Monday, the filing alleges.

Altoona police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with what appears to be a 3D printed loaded receiver with a metal slide and silencer and written admissions about the crime, the filing details.

A warrant for Mangione’s arrest signed by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Ryan was separately filed publicly Tuesday. It included a Towson, Maryland, address for Mangione and described him as 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds.

The Manhattan DA is waiting to see if Mangione waives his extradition to New York to determine the next steps, a spokesperson said. He’s being held at a state correctional facility in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

The New York Daily News could not identify an attorney to speak on Mangione’s behalf.