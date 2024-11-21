ICC issues arrest warrant for Israeli leader on ‘war crimes’

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes, adding to pressure on the country’s leadership over the conduct of its military campaign against Hamas.

The Hague-based court’s announcement on Thursday followed an application by the ICC’s chief prosecutor in May, and relates to Israel’s ongoing war with the Iran-backed militant group in Gaza. The court also issued arrest warrants for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, who Israel says is dead.

The Israeli government has repeatedly denied the charges, saying the conduct of its war with Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. — is in line with international law.

The warrants were issued “for crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the court said in its statement. Those include “starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

Israel went to war with Hamas after the militant group raided the south of the country on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting another 250. About 44,000 people have been killed in Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza, according to Hamas-run health authorities in the Palestinian territory, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Much of the territory has been destroyed and the conflict has drawn criticism around the world.

It’s unlikely Netanyahu would be tried for war crimes as a result of the move. The ICC doesn’t permit trials in absentia, and the court is unlikely to get its hands on him or any other Israeli official. That said, being charged could limit the countries to which Netanyahu could travel without fear of arrest.

U.S. Criticism

The decision to seek charges against the Israeli leader will likely draw criticism from the U.S., which raised concerns over such a move earlier this year. Neither Israel or the U.S. are a party to the ICC.

The ruling drew immediate criticism from Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid, who called the decision a “reward for terrorism.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the ruling as “a dark day for justice.” There was no immediate response from Gallant or Netanyahu, who has previously slammed the case.

Israel has lobbied against the pending arrest warrants alongside its international allies. Earlier this year, the ICC prosecutor’s office ordered an end to attempts to threaten court officials, without specifying who is trying to interfere in its investigations.

The court has jurisdiction over only those states that are signatories to its founding treaty. Israel, like China, the U.S. and Russia, are among countries that are not, while the ‘State of Palestine’ is.

Last year, the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine, a move that was dismissed by the Kremlin.