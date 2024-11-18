Queens hotel whose owner has been tied to Adams administration officials raided by fed

NEW YORK — A Queens hotel that is being used by the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice and whose owner has been tied to top Eric Adams administration officials was raided last week as part of a federal investigation, the Daily News has learned.

The hotel, the Mayflower Hotel in Long Island City, is owned by Weihong Hu, who has ties to former top Adams official Winnie Greco.

Authorities executed a Thursday morning search warrant at the hotel as part of an Eastern District of New York investigation, sources said. The hotel is currently being used as a transitional home for newly released inmates.

It was unclear what the target of the investigation was, what was taken during the search or if it is related to other ongoing probes.

Officials at City Hall could not immediately be reached for comment.

The news outlet, The City, reported in May that Hu hosted Greco on taxpayers’ dime for more than eight months at the Wyndham Garden Fresh Meadows, Queens, another hotel she owns. Hu also threw campaign fundraisers with Adams present at the Fresh Meadows hotel when he was running for mayor in 2021, The City reported.

The Wyndham Garden was being used for the same former-inmate transitional housing purposes in a program run by the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

Greco resigned from Adams administration in October.

Hu’s lawyer said he did not know anything about the raid and suggested it may be related to the inmates housed in the hotel.

Adams was indicted in September on charges he solicited and accepted illegal straw donations for his campaign in exchange for carrying out political favors. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for April.