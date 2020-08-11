Evidence is growing for masks in pandemic

To definitively answer the question of whether face masks protect against the novel coronavirus, here’s what you’d need to do:

• Recruit thousands of volunteers.

• Randomly divide them into two groups.

• Assign one group to always wear masks outside of the house, and one group to never wear masks.

• Wait a few months, see who gets infected — then try to sort out all possible confounding variables, such as compliance, mask fit and social distancing.

A study like that would be not only tough to pull off, but unethical, especially in the midst of a pandemic. It also wouldn’t be able to determine community-level effectiveness — that is, how well masks work not just to protect individuals, but to reduce the spread of the disease through a population. For that, you would need multiple experimental groups across multiple cities — which isn’t going to happen.

So officials considering mask mandates — as well as citizens weighing how and when to mask up — are forced to act on imperfect evidence. But the path is getting clearer as the sheer volume and variety of studies increase. Some are still preliminary and none meet the so-called gold standard of large, randomized, controlled trials. But collectively they are building a compelling case for universal masking as a low-tech way to help rein in the spread of the virus, and perhaps avoid the need for more painful restrictions.

The new research comes from laboratory tests of masks; observational reports and deep dives into the data from places where masks were and weren’t embraced. There are compelling case studies, including a beauty shop in Missouri where mask-wearing by two unknowingly infected beauticians and dozens of customers seems to have prevented an outbreak. Then there’s the summer camp in Georgia where kids sang and cheered and didn’t wear masks, and more than 250 people got infected.

Modelers at the University of Washington and elsewhere are now leveraging the data that does exist to estimate how many lives might be saved if most people wear masks.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt anymore about the role of masks,” said Dr. Jared Baeten, vice dean of the University of Washington School of Public Health. Baeten was among those who initially questioned the value of masks for the general public, partly to preserve the supply for health care workers, partly because disease prevalence was low, and partly because he — like many other epidemiologists — mistakenly assumed the virus was mainly spread by people with symptoms, who were always advised to wear masks.

What changed his mind was the growing realization that people seem to be most contagious before they feel sick and that some infected people never develop symptoms at all.

“That was the real sea change,” Baeten said. “If there’s no way to tell who’s infected, then it makes sense for everyone to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus to others.”

In large part, the battle over public acceptance has already been won. More than three-quarters of people in an NPR/Ipsos poll released last week favored state laws requiring face coverings in public, and a previous poll found strong support among both Republicans and Democrats. At least 30 states have adopted some type of mandate, as have most of the largest U.S. cities and major retailers.

But scattered fallout continues, some of it rooted in the conflicted and condescending messaging at the pandemic’s start. Health officials, including the U.S. surgeon general, chided people in early spring for buying face masks and warned they might endanger their own health by using them improperly.

When that advice flipped, anger and suspicion fueled violent encounters, including in Pennsylvania recently when a man asked to cover his face in a cigar store fired a gun at the clerk then later started a shootout with police. President Donald Trump has vowed there will be no national mask requirement, and Georgia’s governor banned local mandates.

In Washington state, a smattering of sheriffs — one of whom now faces a recall petition — said they wouldn’t enforce mask rules. The second-place finisher in last week’s gubernatorial primary was Loren Culp, a police chief from Eastern Washington who describes mask requirements as an infringement on liberty.

Those who oppose masks because they claim they don’t work often cite a May article in the Journal of the American Medical Association that supported the use of masks in hospitals, but also said: “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.”

The authors, including Dr. Michael Klompas at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, wrote a clarification in June that explains they were referring to passing encounters where the risk of infection is low. They also acknowledged new insights, including a study from Beijing that found mask-wearing was 79% effective in preventing infected, pre-symptomatic people from spreading the virus to family members.

“To me, that’s been a strength — that we have been able to constantly adapt as our understanding changes,” Klompas said.

Another bit of new evidence comes from Klompas’ own hospital system, which adopted universal masking for staff in April and saw the rates of positive tests drop steeply.

“Masks are not 100% protective, but they can reduce the risks,” said Dr. Chenyu Sun, an internal medicine resident at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago and co-author of a recent meta-analysis of 21 studies of masks and a range of respiratory viruses including flu, SARS and one study of the novel coronavirus.

Illustrative of the previous mask research and its limitations is a 2011 experiment where 164 Hajj pilgrims camping in tents were randomized to “mask” and “control” groups. The mask group reported developing fewer flulike symptoms, but compliance was spotty and laboratory diagnoses showed no difference in infection rates.

On balance, though, Sun and his colleagues concluded that the bulk of the evidence showed masks can reduce the risk of infection by about 65 percent.

The World Health Organization, which didn’t recommend masks for the public until early June, commissioned its own meta-analysis that examined 172 studies of masks and coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS. At the time, only three COVID-19 analyses met the stringent criteria for inclusion.

“I came at this with no fixed notions,” said lead author Dr. Derek Chu, of McMaster University in Ontario. “We scoured the Earth for the most credible information available.”

The bottom line: “Face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection,” particularly when combined with physical distancing and hand-washing. But, Chu cautioned, the certainty level is low, largely because none of the studies met that elusive “gold standard.”