Photo captures Trump's notes for listening session

WASHINGTON —- President Donald Trump held a worthwhile listening session Wednesday featuring a range of views on how to combat gun violence in schools. And while Trump's at-times-meandering comments about arming teachers certainly will raise eyebrows, for the most part, he did listen.

Thanks in part, it seems, to a helpful reminder. Washington Post photographer Ricky Carioti captured this image of Trump's notes. At No. 5 is a talking point about telling those present he actually was listening. After what appear to be four questions he planned to ask those assembled, No. 5 is an apparent reminder for Trump to tell people, "I hear you." Even No. 1 is basically a reminder Trump should empathize. "What would you most want me to know about your experience?" the card reads.

So, at least two-fifths of this card is dedicated to making sure the president of the United States assured those assembled he was interested in what they had to say. (And it was not known what Nos. 3 and 4 said.)

That's at once pretty striking for a president and not at all striking for Trump. Through tragedy after tragedy, empathy has been the quality clearly missing from Trump's reactions. He has focused on first-responders rather than victims. He has joked around when he probably should have been somber. He has attacked a political leader who wasn't appreciative enough. Through it all, it's been clear expressing he feels others' pain just isn't his strength.

Which is apparently why he needed a couple little reminders Wednesday.