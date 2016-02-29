Suicide bombing at Iraqi funeral kills at least 25

BAGHDAD — A suicide bomber struck an Iraqi funeral on Monday, killing at least 25 people, including a local Shiite militia leader, in a town north of Baghdad that saw a wave of revenge attacks after a similar bombing in January.

Another 52 people were wounded in the bombing in Muqdadiyah, about 60 miles (90 kilometers) north of the capital, according to security and hospital officials.

The dead included a local commander in Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a powerful Shiite militia that is part of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, responsible for much of the security in the area.

The Islamic State group bombed a cafe frequented by militiamen in Muqdadiyah in January, killing at least 32 people and triggering a wave of revenge attacks on Sunni mosques and civilians. The New York-based Human Rights Watch blamed the reprisal attacks on powerful militias within the Popular Mobilization Forces.

No one immediately claimed Monday's attack, which came a day after a double bombing in Baghdad claimed by the IS group killed 73 people.

The initial blast ripped through a crowded market in the Shiite district of Sadr City. A suicide bomber then targeted the crowd that gathered to help the victims. 112 people remain hospitalized, two police officials said. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Sunday's bombings marked the deadliest single attack in the Iraqi capital in months, fueling fears that the IS group is resorting to mass attacks on civilians as it suffers battlefield setbacks.

IS still controls much of northern and western Iraq, but has been driven back in recent months. The government recently declared the western city of Ramadi "fully liberated." IS had captured the city last year.

Associated Press writer Murtada Faraj contributed to this report.