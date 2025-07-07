Rockin’ the River concert, ribbon cutting at Bird Park set for July 23

The Kankakee Valley Park District will host its first Rockin' the River at along with the ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for Bird Park on July 23.

The Kankakee Valley Park District is kicking off summer in style with a free concert at the newly-renovated Don Palzer Bandshell at Bird Park in Kankakee.

Festivities start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, along with the Bird Park Ribbon Cutting and Dedication Ceremony. Music featuring Motown Nation will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Local food trucks and drinks will be on site for purchase, along with fun activities. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended.

Bird Park is located at 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

A second installment in the concert series, featuring The Country Night, will take place Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at the same times.