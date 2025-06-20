Law Enforcement Torch Run carries on through storms Wednesday

After heavy afternoon rains, local law enforcement officers run along Court Street toward the final stop at Bird Park on the Kankakee County leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS – Despite heavy rains passing through the area Wednesday afternoon, officers from across the county completed the Kankakee County leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

The Bourbonnais police began their role as “Guardians of the Flame,” carrying the Flame of Hope beginning in Manteno, traveling south along Route 45 for a few hours as additional officers joined.

The torch was then passed to city of Kankakee officers near Perry Farm to complete the final stretch, concluding at Bird Park in Kankakee.

About 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope almost 1,500 miles, running and biking through thousands of Illinois communities to its final destination – the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal held 7:30 p.m. June 20 this year.

“We always appreciate the community coming out and supporting us and this special cause,” Bourbonnais interim Police Chief Jason Sztuba said.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts a variety of annual fundraising events such as the Polar Plunge and Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop, which recently took place May 16, at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations.

The Bourbonnais Police Department is pleased to announce, based upon the generosity of officers and the greater community, they were able to raise $9,000 for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

To learn more about the Bourbonnais Police Department and its community policing events, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/police-department.