Kankakee to celebrate 172nd anniversary with Kankakee Day on June 21

The Kankakee Day Committee, sponsored by the The Rotary Club of Kankakee, recently announced the celebration of Kankakee Day on Saturday, June 21, marking the 172nd anniversary of the 1853 vote that established Kankakee as the governmental seat of Kankakee County.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to “Love Kankakee” by wearing local-themed apparel, attending local events, enjoying the outdoors and the Kankakee River, and exploring the area’s rich history.

One highlight of the celebration will be Make Music In Kankakee: an All Day Open Jam at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market gazebo in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue.

The event, scheduled from noon to 8 p.m., will feature impromptu performances by local musicians, culminating with music by Todd Hazelrigg in collaboration with Cruis’n the Square at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site.

Musicians of all levels are encouraged to bring their instruments, voices and equipment to join in the celebration in honor of not only Kankakee Day, but also World Music Day.

For more information, visit kankakeeday.com.