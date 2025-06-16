500 show for ‘No Kings’ protest in Kankakee

Protesters carry signs as approximately 500 people gathered at the Kankakee County Courthouse for a ‘No Kings’ rally in Kankakee on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to protest actions by President Donald Trump. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Approximately 500 people took part in a “No Kings” rally in Kankakee on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to protest actions by President Donald Trump.

People carried signs critical of Trump’s policies and executive orders as they lined Court Street in front of the Kankakee County Courthouse for the peaceful demonstration.

Some of those who were marching were chanting, “Show me what America looks like. This is what America looks like.”

The Kankakee rally was one of approximately 2,000 similar events happening across all 50 states in a grassroots movement coined “No Kings” protests.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Rhonda Baker, a Kankakee native, holds a sign as approximately 500 people gathered at the Kankakee County Courthouse for a ‘No Kings’ rally in Kankakee on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to protest actions by President Donald Trump. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Hosted by Indivisible Kankakee, Kankakee Friends of Labor, Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Democratic Party, the rally was the third held locally and focused on opposition to the recent immigration raids by the Trump Administration and a military parade being held in Washington, D.C.

Other protest topics included Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, education, cancer research, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrants rights, national parks and libraries.

Most protesters were carrying signs with variations of “No Kings,” “Hands Off,” and “No ICE.” Another read “Power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”

Indivisible Kankakee is a local group acting as part of the national Indivisible movement and organization, which was initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the first election of Trump.

Visit indivisible.org for more information or fiftyfifty.one for other days of actions.