Riders in the pro category speed along Cobb Boulevard on Sunday afternoon during the 2023 Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s in Kankakee's Cobb Park. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Riverview Historic District will turn into a scenic route for bicycle racers this Sunday as the Cobb Park Criterium returns.

The South Chicago Wheelmen and the city of Kankakee are again hosting the annual event, which features cyclists of varying ages and divisions.

Races begin at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine and vary in length from 30 to 60 minutes. Awards and opportunity for cash prizes are part of the big day.

Cobb Park is the perfect backdrop for the annual bicycle races running each summer along the Kankakee River, hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s.

Limited road closures will occur as the start/finish line is along Cobb Boulevard and the course travels through the neighborhood.

For more information, go to southchicagowheelmen.com/cobbparkcrit.